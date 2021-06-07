Jeremy Stewart to be named Wellborn Middle School principal

Jeremy Stewart was named Wellborn Middle School's new principal on Monday. His hire will be recommended by College Station school district Superintendent Mike Martindale at next Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting.

Stewart had served as Wellborn Middle School's assistant principal since the school opened in 2018 and will begin his new role immediately. He is replacing Julia Mishler, who left the district.

"Jeremy has proven himself as a respected leader at Wellborn Middle School," Martindale said in a release. "He has been at the school since it opened and understands the culture. He is primed to lead Wellborn Middle School to new heights, while continuing the practices that led to the school’s early success."

Prior to his time at Wellborn Middle School, Stewart served as an assistant principal at Timber Academy through the school's transition to College View High School. Before becoming a campus administrator, Stewart was a special education teacher in College Station and Bryan.