Jazz DJ Rusty Rush retiring after 40 years on the radio

His wife said she was proud of him for the work he did at the festivals and on the radio.

“When I saw the posters for some of the festivals he was going to emcee for, I told him his name should have been on the poster. He responded with, ‘It’s not about me,’” Judi recalled.

Rush said the emphasis was “always on the music.”

“I am passionate about the music and that is what it comes down to," he said. "It is considered one of the three unique American art forms: jazz, cartoons and Steuben Glass.”

His love for Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, Sinatra, Sheila Walker and many more artists led him to collecting over 4,000 CDs and 2,000 LPs (long-playing vinyl records), which he donated to the University of North Texas.

He and Judi have been collecting jazz related art for over 40 years, and jazz music for over 70 years. Rush hopes more young people listen to and perform jazz music, in order to strengthen the genre as time goes on.

“I don’t see as many African Americans involved in the jazz music industry as I used to. I wish there were more artists in the industry. There also aren’t venues that you can go listen to the music as much anymore, or even on the radio,” Rush said.