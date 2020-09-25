Jay B. Silveria to serve as executive director of Bush School's Washington D.C. site

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Dean Mark Welsh on Thursday announced the appointment of Jay B. Silveria as the executive director of the Bush School’s forthcoming teaching site in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release from the school, the site is “a few blocks” from the White House, and its first class will commence in January.

Silveria is a former superintendent, or president, of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1985 and later earned master of arts degrees from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and from the National Defense University.

“Jay has broad experience in education as well as a long track record of spectacular leadership in both military and civilian organizations,” Welsh said Thursday. “Jay’s experience in the international arena and track record of developing partnerships with businesses and the community will be particularly important for the new Bush School’s future operations in our nation’s capital. We are incredibly lucky to have him.”

Silveria had a 35-year career in the Air Force, serving in leadership positions in Europe, the Middle East and the United States. He retired as a lieutenant general.