January surge in Brazos County COVID-19 cases slows; 46 residents hospitalized Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County ended a five-day decline on Sunday at 1,576 cases.
Brazos County health officials reported 111 new cases of the virus on Sunday; it was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since Jan. 15.
The new cases bring the overall number of cases in the county to 14,819. Of those, officials said 13,083 are considered recovered.
To date, 160 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the virus, according to Brazos County Health District figures.
The county reported an all-time high 1,857 active cases on Jan. 18 before five straight days of declines. The number of active cases reported Sunday was one more than the prior day.
In the past week, 730 new cases have been reported in the county, a 14% decrease from the 846 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
Forty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is five fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
On Sunday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 18.02%, the lowest it’s been in seven days. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 111 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday — 10 fewer than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Statewide, there were 12,899 people receiving treatment for virus-related symptoms in hospitals on Sunday, the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Jan. 2.
Of the 616 staffed hospital beds in the region, 94 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley was the only region in the state with no intensive care beds available Sunday. The areas around Abilene and Laredo each had two beds available, the area near Killeen had one bed available, and the region around Waco had five beds available, data shows.
Officials said 42% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 201 cases of the virus from testing on campus in the week that ended Saturday. There were 457 self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff on Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted on a university website.
There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 2,961 total probable cases. Of those, 388 were considered active, and 2,573 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.7% on Sunday. Health officials said 152,762 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Across the state, 9,731 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 virus-related deaths were reported. The state’s death toll from the virus stands at 34,322.