January surge in Brazos County COVID-19 cases slows; 46 residents hospitalized Sunday

On Sunday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 18.02%, the lowest it’s been in seven days. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.

There were 111 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday — 10 fewer than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Statewide, there were 12,899 people receiving treatment for virus-related symptoms in hospitals on Sunday, the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Jan. 2.

Of the 616 staffed hospital beds in the region, 94 were available Sunday, according to state figures.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley was the only region in the state with no intensive care beds available Sunday. The areas around Abilene and Laredo each had two beds available, the area near Killeen had one bed available, and the region around Waco had five beds available, data shows.

Officials said 42% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.