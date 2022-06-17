Janet’s in Bremond to close after 31 years

Janet Hadley said she jokes with her husband, Jerry, their restaurant in Bremond is the couple’s first home since they spend more time there than anywhere else.

But after 31 years, Janet’s restaurant will be open for the final time on Saturday. The restaurant has become known for its hamburgers, self-described as "addictive."

Janet’s will hold a farewell reception at the restaurant from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Hadley, 63, said she is retiring so she and her 73-year-old husband can spend more time with family.

“We’re not able to give it the 100% we used to be able to give it,” Hadley said. “It was a hard decision because the community depends on us and I’m a people person, but we’re at the stage of our life that we need to do something else and we need to start thinking about ourselves rather than everybody else, which was very hard for me to do.”

In 1991, the Hadleys purchased a video store with an arcade and pool tables in downtown Bremond. The couple added to the business over the years, including an ice cream parlor and soda shop, a kitchen to serve food, and later party balloons. In the late 1990s, the Hadleys bought a florist shop from a woman in Marlin and relocated it to the restaurant in Bremond. Hadley said she will continue to run her flower shop at Janet’s on a part-time basis.

Hadley said Janet’s is a family and community-based business and believes the restaurant has been a dependable “hub” for Bremond over the years.

“I’m going to miss the people,” Hadley said. “That’s what’s so hard to walk away from. This business has been so good to us. We’ve made so many friends. We’re going onto the next step of our life.”