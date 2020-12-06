Jailed Bryan man faces continuous family violence charge

A Bryan man who has been in the Brazos County Jail since Nov. 2 has now been charged with a felony count of continuous family violence, police said.

Lonnie Earl Fields Jr., 33, is accused of assaulting a woman multiple times, including grabbing her by the neck, threatening her with a knife and throwing items at her, police said.

Fields has been in the Brazos County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation, evading arrest and assault of a family member with previous convictions. He is now charged with continuous family violence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court records show Fields has been arrested numerous times in Brazos County; in 2014, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to choking and assaulting a woman in 2009, according to The Eagle’s archives.

Fields is being held on $293,000 bond.