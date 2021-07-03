Jack Lester remembered for his generous spirit

As much as Jack Lester was known for Lester’s Clothing Store and expanding Bryan’s boundaries, his son wants people to remember his dad’s philanthropic spirit.
Jack W. Lester Jr. died June 26 at the age of 81. A life celebration will take place at 3 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Bryan. Burial with military honors and Masonic burial rite will be in Restever Memorial Park under the direction of Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan.
“Jack was a local pillar in the community for many years, as well as the largest-hearted person I’ve ever met,” his son, Lance Lester, said, noting most of that giving was done quietly, with his father not wanting any recognition.
The one project he did support publicly was the annual Christmas in the Park in College Station, which he founded and fully funded for the first few years.
“Most people knew his gruff exterior shell; they knew his sense of humor and took it way too literally at times,” Lance Lester said. “What they didn’t understand was truly what his heart was and that he would give the shirt off his back for anybody.”
One of Jack Lester’s most recognizable businesses was Lester’s Clothing Store, which he took part ownership in with his father following his return from the Coast Guard and then took over the store completely until it closed after serving the community for more than 60 years.
Lance Lester said his dad played a part in developing Bryan farther east from Villa Maria Road and 29th Street.
Beyond his business pursuits, Lester said, his dad served as a board member for Allen Academy and was part of the board that moved the school to its current location. He also was a board member at First Federal Savings and Loan and recapitalized it to save the bank and turn it into First Federal Savings Bank, the first in the country done under FDIC regulations.
For the last decade or so of his life, Jack Lester was dedicated to the Masonic Lodge and its charitable causes and organizations, Lance Lester said. He also supported First United Methodist Church of Bryan, donating a house that the church still owns.
Outside of business or community work, Lester said, he and his dad spent 20 years showing cutting horses together throughout the country. He said his dad also traveled around the world on hunting excursions, the results of which hung on the walls of his office.
Lester said his dad traveled extensively and collected, among other items, drink stirrers from hotels and bars worldwide.
“There’s probably [10,000] or 15,000 drink stirrers from Hawaii to Africa to Asia to New York,” he said. “That’s something that doesn’t exist anymore, but I think it’s a cool little piece of history.”
Jack Lester, who was born in Bryan and was a 1958 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, was also the subject of a family legend that stated in the 1950s or ‘60s, he was burning trash or debris near the family home on Villa Maria and 29th Street and “almost burned down the city of Bryan.”
“I don’t know that my dad ever really owned up to it,” Lester said. “My aunt, his sister, did tell me, yeah, he was trying to burn the trash, and it didn’t burn down the city of Bryan, but it almost got away from him.”
As people remember his dad, Lance Lester said, he prays they look back on how he gave without the need for any accolades.
“I would pray that his legacy was support for our community and the Brazos Valley, as well as his kind heart and generosity,” he said. “To me, if people would just remember that, that’s all they need to remember.”