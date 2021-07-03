Jack Lester remembered for his generous spirit

As much as Jack Lester was known for Lester’s Clothing Store and expanding Bryan’s boundaries, his son wants people to remember his dad’s philanthropic spirit.

Jack W. Lester Jr. died June 26 at the age of 81. A life celebration will take place at 3 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Bryan. Burial with military honors and Masonic burial rite will be in Restever Memorial Park under the direction of Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan.

“Jack was a local pillar in the community for many years, as well as the largest-hearted person I’ve ever met,” his son, Lance Lester, said, noting most of that giving was done quietly, with his father not wanting any recognition.

The one project he did support publicly was the annual Christmas in the Park in College Station, which he founded and fully funded for the first few years.

“Most people knew his gruff exterior shell; they knew his sense of humor and took it way too literally at times,” Lance Lester said. “What they didn’t understand was truly what his heart was and that he would give the shirt off his back for anybody.”