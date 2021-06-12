Itamar Borochov Quartet to perform with BVSO on Sunday

Award-winning jazz trumpeter Itamar Borochov, along with the Itamar Borochov Quartet, will join the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra for the Love & Devotion concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. Highlight of the concert will be the world premiere of Borochov’s Emergence, which was commissioned by symphony season sponsor St. Joseph Health.

Pianist Rob Clearfield of Chicago, son of Abe Clearfield of Bryan and the late Ruth Clearfield, is a member of the Itamar Borochov Quartet. Other members include Rick Rosato, bass; and Jay Sawyer, drums.

The concert will be in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Tickets in advance — available from the MSC Box Office at boxoffice.tamu.edu — are $45 for adults and $16 for students. Ticket prices at the door will be $50 for adults and $19 for students.

Sunday’s program will be:

• All You Shining Stars by Shanan Estreicher, which had its world premiere in January. Estreicher will attend Sunday’s concert.

• Special selections for jazz quartet, including Tangerines, Daasa! and Take Me to the Bridge.

• The world premiere performance of Borochov’s Emergence.