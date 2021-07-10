It really has been a rainy, cool July, and it is not normal

If it seems like July has been cooler and rainier than usual, it has been, according to Shel Winkley, KBTX-TV chief meteorologist.
As of Thursday evening, just eight days into the month, the area has officially received 1.85 inches of rain, which is only 0.12 inches away from what Easterwood Airport usually receives in the entire month of July, he said.
The 1.85 inches recorded at the airport puts College Station at about 1.25 inches above normal for the first eight days of July, ranking 2021 as the seventh wettest start to July since records began at Easterwood in 1952.
“It is a pattern we don’t normally see in July,” he said, noting this month is typically the driest of the year. The cause is the high pressure that typically sits over Texas is off to the state’s west and east now, leading to historic heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. What is left in Texas is an area of low pressure that acts similarly to a tropical system in pulling in Gulf moisture, Winkley explained.
While the rainy patterns are not normal, they are also not one-off events, he said, with examples in history of similarly wet Julys.
The unusually high amount of rainfall created some scheduling troubles for youth baseball tournaments due to how wet the playing fields were, Robert Cessna, executive sports editor for The Eagle, reported.
The 9-10-11 baseball tournament that was scheduled to play at Bachmann Park in College Station was moved to Brenham; however even in Washington County, two of three scheduled days for games were rained out, including Friday night’s play.
A junior baseball tournament in Fayetteville was scheduled to begin Monday but, as of Friday afternoon, had not begun.
The rain also forced some people to alter their Fourth of July plans; however the fireworks and drone show at the RELLIS Campus were able to go on as scheduled once the rain stopped.
The same pattern that is bringing the rain has also kept the afternoon temperatures cooler than normal – an average of 2 degrees below normal, Winkley said, noting there has been one day in the month with a normal afternoon high temperature.
“When you’re doing an average, 2 degrees is pretty significant, “ he said. “If we keep up with this rainy pattern all the way through the month, then, yeah, this could be one of the coolest Julys we’ve had also.”
The coldest July on record was 80.3 degrees, recorded in 1976. There has not been a top-10 coolest July since the 1970s, he said.
Winkley said, historically, the current pattern that has led to this rainy and cooler July has led to a more active tropical season for the Texas Gulf Coast also.
“Not calling for it, but that is something to watch for,” he said. “Unless that high pressure sets up on top of us, we are in a pattern that late-season systems would be steered toward the state of Texas.”
A recent La Niña watch by the Climate Prediction Center is also a reason to keep an eye on possible tropical weather in August and September, he said.
In addition to enhancing tropical weather, La Niña also typically means drier weather. The La Niña conditions that were in place in the recent winter led to drought conditions in early spring, he said, with October – typically the wettest month of the year – receiving less than half an inch of rain, and the winter snow and ice storms doing little to help drought conditions.
“We were stepping into a pretty decent drought at the beginning of spring, and then once May came, it just seems like it’s been every day since almost,” he said.
The current rainy conditions are good for the most part, Winkley said, in preparation for what could be a dry second half of the year.
“This is what is to be expected, I think, these days,” he said. “There is some change in the climate happening, and I think that we’re getting bigger extremes on one side or the other. So it’s either super rainy a lot or it’s super dry a lot; there’s not a lot of in between anymore.”
The rain seen so far this July ranks the month as the 36th wettest July on record, but four more inches this month could push it into the top 10, he said.
The most rain ever recorded in College Station in July occurred in 1902 when 9.3 inches fell.
Even with a chance of rain remaining in the forecast for the next 10-14 days, Winkley said, the local totals are unlikely to top 9.3 inches without a tropical system.