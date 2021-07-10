It really has been a rainy, cool July, and it is not normal

“Not calling for it, but that is something to watch for,” he said. “Unless that high pressure sets up on top of us, we are in a pattern that late-season systems would be steered toward the state of Texas.”

A recent La Niña watch by the Climate Prediction Center is also a reason to keep an eye on possible tropical weather in August and September, he said.

In addition to enhancing tropical weather, La Niña also typically means drier weather. The La Niña conditions that were in place in the recent winter led to drought conditions in early spring, he said, with October – typically the wettest month of the year – receiving less than half an inch of rain, and the winter snow and ice storms doing little to help drought conditions.

“We were stepping into a pretty decent drought at the beginning of spring, and then once May came, it just seems like it’s been every day since almost,” he said.

The current rainy conditions are good for the most part, Winkley said, in preparation for what could be a dry second half of the year.