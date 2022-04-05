Iola senior focused on solutions to agriculture issues

As the population continues to grow along with concerns about how agriculture will keep up, Iola High School senior Carson Carter sees himself in the front lines of figuring out how to feed the world with some straightforward ideas.

“The number one thing to me is really simple: making sure that everyone has a voice,” Carter said. “It is important that you listen to the people who aren’t really aware of exactly what agriculture is.”

By understanding concerns and each other, those involved in agriculture and consumers can feel heard and start toward the vital work of feeding the world, Carter said.

As an example, Carter talked about his recent exchange with a nuclear engineering assistant professor where they discussed artificial reproductive technologies. By listening to each other and building a relationship, they considered how to apply new breeding technologies to future research associated with radioactive waves emitted from cattle.

“Gaining connections and building relationships is super important in advocating for agriculture,” Carter said.

This passion for advocating for agriculture aligns with Carter’s number one goal in life: curing world hunger, he said. This is also why Carter has become passionate about researching new technologies like artificial insemination, conventional flushing and embryo transfer. These new techniques multiply success in breeding and exponentially increase favorable genetic material, Carter said.

“Some people may say, ‘That doesn’t sound very organic,’ and they would be right, and this is why we need to listen to each other and address consumer fears,” Carter said.

Carter’s personable, mature and humble nature make him a strong advocate for agriculture, Iola agriculture teacher Corey Ferguson said.

“He is just a phenomenal advocate,” Ferguson said. “He has confidence in talking and advocating for agriculture in a way that is beyond his years — more so than most 40-year-olds. He never meets a stranger. He wants to find out what they’re all about and wants to tell them what he’s all about and his experience in cattle. He focuses a lot on reproduction of cattle, and he’s spent a lot of time educating himself about that. There’s no stopping him. He could do anything. If I was going to define him in one word, it would be advocate of agriculture. He lives it, breathes it, loves it.”

Carter plans to attend Texas A&M University this fall, majoring in animal science and minoring in agribusiness with an aim at becoming an embryologist. To help him reach his goal, he has been applying for scholarships and recently won one that allows him to travel across the state learning about breeding cattle through the ReproLogix organization. He also hopes to intern at Trans Ova Genetics in Bryan.

Along with his passion for feeding the world, Carter has dedicated a lot of his life since his freshman year in high school to FFA, raising and exhibiting cattle. He has had success in shows across the country, including the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, Brazoria County Fair Open Show, West Texas Fair and Rodeo, Northern Exposure Show in California, Clash 4 Cash in California, Tulsa State Fair, Mississippi Youth Expo heifer show, MCCA Winter Preview in Missouri and Arizona National.

“Carson himself has sold cattle that he bred as far as California — for him to accomplish that as an 18-year-old is a big deal,” Ferguson said. “Early in his freshman year, he knew that he didn’t want to just show cattle, he wanted to raise them and sell them.”

It started when as an elementary student who loved sports, Carter’s stepfather took him to the Fort Worth Livestock Show where he rode roller coasters and a Ferris wheel. His stepdad asked him if he wanted to come back the next year to show a red angus, and Carter agreed if he could ride roller coasters again. Carter eventually moved away from showing red angus to showing and breeding Charolais. Carter and his stepbrother have seen tremendous success in raising, showing and selling Charolais, including two sales on Sunday — one for $13,000 and one for $16,500.

Besides raising cattle, Carter has been the Iola FFA president since his sophomore year, is student council vice president, president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Texas Junior Charolais Association and Charolais Association of Texas. For the FFA, he is a state finalist for the Star Greenhand-Production, was the Blacklands district president, and captain of the radio broadcasting team, the forages team and the quiz team.

“One of the biggest lessons I have had to learn is how to manage my time,” Carter said. “I am involved in so many things in school, I have to manage my time really well and also, I have to work really hard to achieve all the things we have been achieving. It’s about balance. I’m glad I’m learning how to do it now and not in college.”

He also couldn’t do these things without his family support, he said.

“My family and God: without those two things none of this would be possible,” Carter said. “Every step of the way, my family has been there for me, has pushed me and motivated me to do great things. They’ve always been there for me for my aspirations in life. I really credit them for being there for me for the whole deal.”