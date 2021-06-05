International Medical Corps trains at TEEX's Disaster City facility to earn emergency certification

“For a lot of hospitals, that was all they needed to kind of stay afloat when they had their peak,” he said.

Todd Bernhardt, global communications director for the organization, said working with local medical providers helps patients feel more comfortable about accepting care, especially in other parts of the world, and also can serve as a training opportunity.

“Not only do we provide relief services, but we try to build self-reliance, and by hiring and training people, we get them involved,” Bernhardt said. “It also helps with community acceptance, because if you just have a bunch of people from the outside coming in and providing care, people look at you in a much different way” than if they know the personnel.

Dr. Roy Cosico, technical officer for global classification with the World Health Organization Emergency Management Team Secretariat in Geneva, said there is a minimum standard every Type 1 emergency medical team must meet.