International Medical Corps trains at TEEX's Disaster City facility to earn emergency certification

For two days, the California-based International Medical Corps set up their fixed emergency medical response facility next to a prop train derailment in Disaster City, adjacent to the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station. The field hospital display was the final part of a two-year certification process International Medical Corps has undergone to become a Type 1 fixed emergency medical response team.
“If you had to do a demonstration of a first responder response and health, what better place than the world’s best elite training facility for first responders in Disaster City?” Dr. Scott Lillibridge, IMC’s director of emergency response, said. Lillibridge also served as director for health initiatives for the Texas A&M University System and is director for the Center for Global Health and Innovation at Texas A&M.
The classification, which was granted Friday afternoon, makes IMC the 31st Type 1 fixed response team in the world. It is the second non-governmental organization in the United States to receive the classification and is the first non-governmental organization to receive the Type 1 classification for its mobile and fixed emergency response team.
TEEX, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, has had a relationship with IMC for about six years, said Jason Moats, director of the TEEX testing and innovation center and interim director of the TEEX business and cyber solutions division. That began in 2015 when the two entities worked together to prepare people going to West Africa to help with the Ebola outbreak.
“This just continues to be in line with our mission of, to sound a little cliché, making a difference,” Moats said. “It’s truly just continuing on with providing that service to not only the citizens of the state of Texas or U.S. citizens, but to the world.”
On hand to walk through the facility, which can be self-sufficient for up to 14 days, were representatives from the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization.
Ky Luu, IMC chief operating officer, said the classification gives ministries of health around the world and local health authorities in the United States assurance that the organization has the competency, structure and personnel to deploy within 48 hours and provide assistance within 72 hours.
The field hospital, which can perform primary and urgent care needs in an outpatient setting, is capable of handling at least 100 patients per day, Dr. John “JR” Roberts, a consultant with the organization’s emergency response team, said. The goal with each deployment is to attach to an existing health care system to alleviate the burden placed on local hospitals and facilities after a disaster.
Over the past year, Lillibridge said, International Medical Corps team members have served on 36 deployments throughout the United States in the COVID-19 response to help hospitals handle peak infection rates.
“For a lot of hospitals, that was all they needed to kind of stay afloat when they had their peak,” he said.
Todd Bernhardt, global communications director for the organization, said working with local medical providers helps patients feel more comfortable about accepting care, especially in other parts of the world, and also can serve as a training opportunity.
“Not only do we provide relief services, but we try to build self-reliance, and by hiring and training people, we get them involved,” Bernhardt said. “It also helps with community acceptance, because if you just have a bunch of people from the outside coming in and providing care, people look at you in a much different way” than if they know the personnel.
Dr. Roy Cosico, technical officer for global classification with the World Health Organization Emergency Management Team Secretariat in Geneva, said there is a minimum standard every Type 1 emergency medical team must meet.
“Obviously, every organization would have good intentions of helping when disaster strikes in any place, in any country, but sometimes, good intentions are not good enough,” he said. “Having said that, we want to make sure that by meeting the minimum standards as an emergency medical team, when a team deploys to the country or to any place, the team is self-sufficient and will not cause an additional burden to the host country.”