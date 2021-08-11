Insomnia Cookies opens near Northgate

Insomnia Cookies, a cookie company known for having late-night hours, has opened its first College Station location at 505 University Drive, near Northgate.

The cookie company will hold a grand opening on Aug. 28. Loyalty members will receive deals such as a free classic cookie in-store and a free delivery.

Insomnia Cookies is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday from noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday from noon to 1 a.m.

This is the Philadelphia-based company's first location in College Station and 12th in Texas.