 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insomnia Cookies opens near Northgate
0 comments

Insomnia Cookies opens near Northgate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

Insomnia Cookies, a cookie company known for having late-night hours, has opened its first College Station location at 505 University Drive, near Northgate.

The cookie company will hold a grand opening on Aug. 28. Loyalty members will receive deals such as a free classic cookie in-store and a free delivery.

Insomnia Cookies is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday from noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday from noon to 1 a.m.

This is the Philadelphia-based company's first location in College Station and 12th in Texas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert