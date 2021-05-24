Infrastructure approved for Combat Development Complex

Internet, water and electrical improvements are on the way to the west side of RELLIS following a Board of Regents decision to put $13.1 million into infrastructure for the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex. Regents also approved funds for a new engineering building at Prairie View A&M University.
The improvements at the development complex, a press release states, will undergird two testing ranges for next generation technology: the Innovation Proving Ground, or IPG, and the Ballistic, Aero-optics and Materials, or BAM.
The most basic improvements planned include getting water, sewers and electricity to parts of the runways of the former Army and Air Force base. There will also be fiber cabling constructed for 5G internet.
“[Having] 5G is really important to our partners and potential partners,” Ross Guieb, a retired Army Colonel serving as BCDC executive director, said in the release. “The intel community, DOD and defense industry leaders are all watching closely with interest and excitement.”
Three additional amendments were also approved Thursday, opening doors to improve BAM’s equipment for research and testing.
Officials at Prairie View A&M University are preparing to have a $70 million engineering building now that the regents approved the funds Thursday afternoon.
The 106,000 gross-square-foot building will have new lab space, areas for 3-D manufacturing, space exploration, robotics and more, a press release explains. About two-thirds will be for instruction and specialized labs and the rest will be for research lab space for faculty and graduate students.
The building will be on the north end of campus. Construction is scheduled to start in June and finish in August 2023.
Prairie View’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering enrollment has gone from 960 students in 2010 to 1,635 students in 2018, the release states, with the number of graduate students nearly tripling. There are more than 85 faculty members and researchers and four research centers at the college.
“This new building will allow us to increase undergraduate and graduate degrees, hire more faculty and create more African American engineers,” President of Prairie View A&M Ruth Simmons said in a release. “This purpose-built facility for engineering and research will transform teaching and research output at Prairie View A&M University.”
The regents on Thursday opened doors for several other projects to also move forward.
Through the authorization of a new ground lease with the Association of Former Students, the flagship campus’ Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center will be able to expand. A press release explains that The Association wants to build an 80,000-square-foot Grand Hall that will be used at Aggie Ring Days and other events.
System representatives were also given authority to negotiate with the City of Galveston in an effort to purchase part of the Seawolf Parkway that goes through the A&M Galveston campus. Funding discussions will also take place to try realigning the Pelican Island Bridge so that hazardous materials are redirected around campus, a release says.