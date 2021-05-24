Infrastructure approved for Combat Development Complex

The 106,000 gross-square-foot building will have new lab space, areas for 3-D manufacturing, space exploration, robotics and more, a press release explains. About two-thirds will be for instruction and specialized labs and the rest will be for research lab space for faculty and graduate students.

The building will be on the north end of campus. Construction is scheduled to start in June and finish in August 2023.

Prairie View’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering enrollment has gone from 960 students in 2010 to 1,635 students in 2018, the release states, with the number of graduate students nearly tripling. There are more than 85 faculty members and researchers and four research centers at the college.

“This new building will allow us to increase undergraduate and graduate degrees, hire more faculty and create more African American engineers,” President of Prairie View A&M Ruth Simmons said in a release. “This purpose-built facility for engineering and research will transform teaching and research output at Prairie View A&M University.”

The regents on Thursday opened doors for several other projects to also move forward.