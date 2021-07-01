Independence Coffee Co. owners named EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year finalist

The owners of Independence Coffee Co. in Brenham – Christi and Ragan Bond – were recently named finalists for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Gulf Coast area.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 4 during a virtual celebration. Nominees for the award are based on six categories: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

“Christi and I are blessed to have been not only nominated, but to have made it to the final selection process for this prestigious program,” said Ragan Bond in a statement. “We are sharing the spotlight with some great finalists and businesses. In the end, we view this as a win for every Independence Coffee employee (past and present) that has taken part in this journey!”

Independence Coffee Co. began in 2003 and roasted over 650,000 pounds of coffee beans in 2018. The company sells its products online and in grocery stores, such as H-E-B and Whole Foods.