Incumbent Gabriel Garcia defeats Margaret Meece to face Democratic challenger for district clerk

District clerk Gabriel Garcia secured his place in the November election with 57.86% of the vote during Tuesday’s Brazos County district clerk Republican primary runoff election.

The unofficial results show 1,461 votes separated the two candidates, amounting to 57.86% for Garcia and 42.14% for challenger Margaret Meece.

Garcia will face Democratic candidate Searcy L. Toliver in the Nov. 8 general election. Toliver ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Garcia, a third-generation Brazos County resident, said he is humbled by the results, and that his supporters worked hard during the campaign.

“I felt good about everything, but you do not know until you actually see the results,” he said.

He said he is happy to serve and have the chance to continue to serve. Garcia thanked his supporters and said he has heard “loud and clear” the concerns of those who voted against him.

“I will work to do better and to earn their trust,” he said.

Garcia, a Bryan businessman, and Meece, a Bryan attorney, faced paralegal Krystal Kelly in the March primary. Fewer than 200 votes separated Meece and Kelly for the place in Tuesday’s runoff against Garcia.

Meece said she is “incredibly disappointed” in the results but thanked her supporters and appreciates everyone who participated in the election.

“People that I met on the campaign were very supportive. People that came here and voted today, they were supportive. Even those that didn’t vote for me, I want to thank them for at least participating,” she said.

She said she plans to “stay quiet” for a while with the general election coming up and said she does not have plans to try for the position again.

