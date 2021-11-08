In the wake of the pandemic, a mental health tsunami?

There is no shortage of news, seemingly daily, of new or continuing human problems that have reached the crisis point. Beyond the pandemic, there is the supply-chain crisis, a global energy crisis, the border crisis, a hunger crisis. This list goes on. I keep thinking that there has got to be a threshold where our minds just can’t take on the urgency of another crisis. That was before I read that the issue of children’s mental health in the country needs to be considered, not just as a crisis, but a national emergency.

A joint call for action was sounded recently by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association calling for us to properly address what they describe a “shocking” rise in families seeking urgent mental health help for their children.

ABC News reports that the children’s health advocacy groups highlight a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shows that between March and October 2020, the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits increased 24% for children ages 5 to 11 when compared to 2019. For children ages 12 to 17, visits increased 31%.