A Whitehall ranch co-listed for sale at $45 million could one day soon become the newest residential development in southern Grimes County as growth from northwest Houston continues to merge closer with south College Station.

The 1,650-acre ranch backs up to the Aggie Expressway (Texas 249) and has been co-listed for sale for the past month by Hall and Hall and Henson Land and Ranch. While the land may be sold and still used as a ranch, Tyler Jacobs, a broker with Hall and Hall in College Station, says the property is primed for development, whether its tomorrow or in 10 years.

“You’ve got those two ideas converging and from that ranch, you can be in northwest Houston in 30 minutes or you can be in College Station in under 30 minutes,” Jacobs said. “I think the Aggie idea of connectivity between College Station and Houston has been there for a long time and this is just accelerating that idea. This just sits right there in the middle of it.”

The land itself – the Seven-D Ranch – has operated in multiple capacities under its previous owner. The ranch had a wedding and special events venue, a barndominium that can host up to 20 people, four cabins and more. There are also just less than 400 acres with high fence for exotic game animals, including oryx, zebra, blackbuck, buffalo and red stag. It’s also been a serious cattle ranch, most recently used by the family as a heifer development property for other ranches. The land comes with the exotic animals, Jacobs said. Cattle are to be negotiated.

“The investor would come in and hold this, have a place to take the grandkids fishing, to shoot a deer and to have projects to do, be involved with the cattle enterprise one way or the other and know that his investment is in a very safe spot,” Jacobs said.

Central to the opportunity for growth in southern Grimes County, Jacobs said, has been the completion of the Aggie Expressway. The 26-mile expansion from Grand Parkway in Tomball to Texas 105 east of Navasota began in 2017 in two phases. The first 15 miles opened in 2021 from Grand Parkway to F.M. 1774 between Plantersville and Todd Mission. The final 11 miles opened last October.

Every day, Jacobs drives past the intersection of Texas 249 on Texas 105 while driving home to Montgomery to College Station. He said the amount of traffic at the intersection continues to increase.

“When it first opened, you might see one car out of the 10 in front of you veering off into that left-hand exit to that flyover,” Jacobs said. “Now, it might be five or six cars in front of you taking that left-hand exit. The amount of traffic on it is just increasing day by day by day as people figure out how big of a shortcut it is.”

Although Jacobs said the ranch is ripe for development now, he noted there will be a sliding scale as to what that development ultimately looks like depending on when it happens. He said any immediate development would be prime for a rural acreage subdivision, which would be 2- to 5-acre lots with estate homes on them and would bring 400 to 500 homes to the area.

As time marches on, though, Jacobs said that could shift more toward one home on a quarter-acre lot as more infrastructure, schools, retail and commercial development continue to encroach on the area.

“The number one rule of real estate is location, location, location,” Jacobs said, “and that’s the main driver for a lot of this stuff and certainly here.”

Last Thursday, the United States Census Bureau released its list of fastest-growing cities in the country and six of the nine were in Texas. Nearby Conroe ranked 11th in the fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more as it grew by 6.3% from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Houston is still the fourth-most populous city in the nation (2.3 million) and saw the ninth largest numeric increase in population (11,223) from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 among cities with populations over 50,000.

Jacobs said the most consistent and regularly developed area of the Houston metro area is the area north of Interstate 10 and west of Interstate 45. Cutting through the middle now is the Aggie Expressway, and nestled on its northern reach is the Seven-D Ranch. Jacobs noted he “100%” expects the next wave of growth out of northwest Houston will creep into southern Grimes County.

“It’s coming,” Jacobs said. “If you think about it, you could have a married couple that both work, one drives to College Station, the other drives to the energy corridor and both of them have reasonable and doable commutes.”