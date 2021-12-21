In Texas Supreme Court case, state argues that Dallas-Houston bullet train developer can’t use eminent domain

The state also disagreed with the companies on this point, saying they could not show a likelihood of procuring sufficient financing to complete the project.

Texas Central representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has previously promised to fund the project — at a cost around $20 billion — with the support of private investors and without public funds.

Company executives have previously said they would prefer not to use eminent domain “at all” and would rather work out amicable sales agreements for the thousands of parcels needed to construct the project across 10 counties. The company has also vowed to minimize how much the line will impact the land around it.

The high-speed rail project has been mired by setbacks and controversy for the better part of a decade. In both courthouses and at the Capitol, opponents have zeroed in on Texas Central’s claim that state law gives it the right to use eminent domain and force unwilling owners to sell their land.

The push for the Dallas-Houston bullet train has been built on its promise of establishing a line on which trains could run at speeds of up to 205 mph to cut a trip that would normally take four hours by car down to 90 minutes.