In-person graduations resume for Texas A&M; other protocols still in place

In a span of 34 graduations this month, 11,406 Aggies will receive their diploma from Texas A&M campuses in College Station, Galveston, Qatar and professional schools throughout the university system.
The ceremonies, while in person, look a little different due to continued COVID-19 precautions. With each ceremony in Reed Arena limited to about 370 students, there will be no handshakes or hugs as the graduates cross the stage and pick up their diploma tube from a table before walking out of the arena to take photos and meet up with friends, family and supporters.
For Ronnesia Council, who graduated Saturday afternoon with a degree in animal science, the diploma represents a major change.
“I really feel like this is the first step of breaking generational curses,” she said. “I’m the first person in my family to graduate. It’s a big change; it’s a big move. It is my ancestors’ wildest dreams, I would say.”
She hopes to use her degree to become an ag teacher in a low-income community where she can get more minorities interested in agriculture.
Her friend Diana Lynch, a first-generation immigrant who also graduated Saturday with a degree in animal science, said, “I’m just really happy to be able to do this as a Black woman in STEM in general, but also in animal science. It’s not all that diverse, and to not only graduate, but graduate with honors, it’s a major accomplishment.”
Lynch’s long-term goal is to pursue a law degree.
Lynch’s older sister Angela, who graduated from Texas A&M in 2018, said she enjoyed getting to see all the graduates celebrate the accomplishment in the middle of something as historic as a global pandemic.
The new graduates’ years at Texas A&M have been marked by once-in-a-lifetime events, noted Faith Upton, student speaker for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. commencement and a biochemistry graduate. Throughout their time at A&M, she said, they have witnessed devastation caused by floods and hurricanes, seen the country divided by social and political issues and, now, lived through a global pandemic.
“We are exhausted of once-in-a-lifetimes, we say,” she said. “We just want a normal event, a normal election cycle, a normal storm that we take shelter from for a few hours and then resume our everyday lives. However, once-in-a-lifetimes are what make life and our journey at A&M so unique.”
Once in a lifetime also describes the campus closing for a week due to snow and ice, seeing five former presidents gather in Reed Arena for a Hurricane Harvey relief concert, watching the historic ending of the seven-overtime 2018 football game against LSU and remembering President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush and watching their funeral processions in town.
“As Aggies, we have experienced and made some memories that are truly once in a lifetime, that most will never have the fortune of having,” she said. “And the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for others are everyday opportunities for us.”
Looking ahead, Upton said, those opportunities during their years at the university will lead to even more after Saturday’s graduation.
“Thank you, Texas A&M, for providing us with the resources and the people to receive the education that is truly once in a lifetime,” she said. “Thank you for instilling the core values of loyalty, integrity, excellence, leadership, selfless service and respect before we even set foot on campus. … Thank you for growing with us, Texas A&M, in physical space, in education, in social and cultural awareness, in maturity and in spirit. Thank you for giving us the space to do what we love and to hone our talents and dreams into careers and passions that will carry us far. Thank you for showing us that we will always be an Aggie, even if not physically on campus. Thank you, Texas A&M, for being once in a lifetime.”
Lacey Pierson, who graduated Saturday with a degree in genetics, called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to graduate from her dream school.
“Honestly, on the floor, I wanted to cry because I don’t want to leave yet,” she said. “Aggieland is my home.”
With her undergraduate degree, Pierson said, she will be applying to physician assistant and nurse practitioner schools next year.
Carlos Lopez, an international student from Mexico, noted it was a great feeling to receive his degree in animal science after a long journey that was interrupted by multiple challenges and complications, including one with his student visa that led him to take a year off.
“We finally made it,” he said embracing his family who were in College Station to celebrate with him.
He does not know specifically what his future path is, but he is thinking about pursuing a master’s in conservation and wildlife or vet school in another country.
Tim Scott, emcee for the graduation and associate provost for academic affairs and student success, said it is the graduates’ turn to lead by engaging in community, listen to their neighbors — particularly those who hold different beliefs — and support others.
“Now is your moment; the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” he said.