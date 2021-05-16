In-person graduations resume for Texas A&M; other protocols still in place

“Thank you, Texas A&M, for providing us with the resources and the people to receive the education that is truly once in a lifetime,” she said. “Thank you for instilling the core values of loyalty, integrity, excellence, leadership, selfless service and respect before we even set foot on campus. … Thank you for growing with us, Texas A&M, in physical space, in education, in social and cultural awareness, in maturity and in spirit. Thank you for giving us the space to do what we love and to hone our talents and dreams into careers and passions that will carry us far. Thank you for showing us that we will always be an Aggie, even if not physically on campus. Thank you, Texas A&M, for being once in a lifetime.”