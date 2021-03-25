In-person events beginning to return around Brazos Valley

On March 24 of last year, Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station went into a two-week shelter-in-place order in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. That order was later extended to April 30.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a Wednesday Zoom call with local media outlets that much has changed since that order went into effect, especially now that more information is available about the coronavirus and vaccines are available.

“This is a different world than we were living in a year ago,” he said. “The biggest piece here is the vaccinations. The vaccinations are changing things. … Unequivocally we’ve seen benefits from these vaccines and vaccination programs, and so that’s really why we’re starting to see more of this.”

Sullivan said he “likes where we’re sitting” with numbers down and vaccinations up, but he said that there is still work to be done.

“I don’t think that we can let down our guard completely,” Sullivan said, “but I do think that we can start to liberalize things the way that we’ve seen the guidance come down; I support that guidance.”