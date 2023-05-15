On Thursday 25 seniors from International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High School will make history as the charter school’s inaugural graduating class.

All 25 students have been accepted to college and gifted a total of $3.3 million in merit-based scholarships to assist them with their next steps.

“That’s really the goal is to have them be able to have any opportunity they want and not be held back by finances, by where they were born, where they live, nothing,” Principal Linda Birdwell said, mentioning the school does not have a geographic boundary.

With a mission “to prepare students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, mastering the English, Spanish, and Chinese languages, and strengthening the mind, body and character,” Birdwell said ILTexas offers a rigorous class schedule that seeks to equip students for their futures.

Senior Josslyn Timbs is an example of this as she commutes from Brenham to school every day.

Through emphasis on leadership and language studies, Timbs said she and her classmates take leadership, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese classes as a part of their curriculum. This also includes community service, or others before self (OBS), projects the school brainstorms and performs to benefit the community.

“The most used languages in the world are Spanish, English and Chinese; those are the ones that we are going to be using for the rest of our lives to communicate with our people and to use our leadership skills to help create a world where everything is accepted,” Timbs said. “Learning these languages and understanding the cultures helps us move forward and learn that we can all be together at the same time.”

Accepted to Stephen F. Austin State University, Timbs plans to study Spanish education and use her knowledge acquired at ILTexas along the way.

With plans to attend Southwestern University to major in biology and minor in education with hopes of becoming a biology teacher, senior Lindsey Smith agreed ILTexas leadership courses have taught her lessons she will continue to use throughout her life.

“ILTexas really does prepare you for stepping into adulthood,” Smith said.

Birdwell, who taught math to many of the seniors in eighth grade, said she is eager to see how they change the world following graduation.

“I’m excited to see how they do that because there’s no doubt in my mind,” Birdwell said.

When asked how she would describe the first senior class in the school’s history, Birdwell said they are incredibly courageous because ILTexas College Station K-8 opened when they were eighth graders with ILTexas Aggieland High School expanding with them every year. Nonetheless, Birdwell said these students took on the challenges and have continued to impress her.

“They didn’t have any fear; they stayed, and you can see that they are so strong now,” Birdwell said. “They know who they are, and that’s one thing I build here is kindness and being OK with who you are.”

That is another thing Smith said has stood out to her during her time as a student at ILTexas.

“We know how to communicate with others; we know how to communicate with ourselves; we know how to analyze our traits and how we can better ourselves and better our community,” Smith said.

Being the oldest students in the school since their eighth grade year, Birdwell said the now seniors could have let that get to their heads, but they have welcomed, encouraged and mentored their younger peers. This has strengthened the legacy of high standards this senior class is leaving behind, she said.

“It is intense, and it is hard work, but when you put the hard work in it really shows,” Smith said. “You become proficient in so many things; you become a better person, a better leader, and you’re on a different level.”

Senior Analyse Garcia attended public school before enrolling at ILTexas and said it was a unique experience to step into a school where she was the oldest as a freshman.

“As we go, we depend on each other because there’s only 25 of us,” Garcia said.

Now, less than a week away from graduation, Garcia said it feels surreal to be graduating with plans to study biology at Texas A&M University, apply for veterinary school and become a veterinarian.

This closeness has grown over their four years of high school, senior Hannah Byerly, who is also planning to attend Texas A&M University to study biomedical sciences and become a pharmacist or a physical therapist, said.

“At the end of the day, we’ve spent so many years with these people that we grow together; we learn together because we know these are our classmates and our friends,” Smith affirmed. “We understand that this is a bond that is going to last forever.”

These four seniors and their 21 classmates will graduate at 6 p.m. at the Rudder University Center on the Texas A&M Campus Thursday, May 18. For more information about ILTexas Aggieland, go to https://aggielandhs.iltexas.org/.