IL Texas closes College Station campus after positive COVID-19 case

The International Leadership of Texas charter school has closed its College Station campus for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Students at the school will take classes online during the 14-day closure, campus administrators announced in a letter posted on the school's Facebook page.
School officials said the building would be disinfected during the closure.
The letter said students who may have been exposed to the staff member were being notified.
