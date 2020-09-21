 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IL Texas closes College Station campus after positive COVID-19 case
0 comments
breaking

IL Texas closes College Station campus after positive COVID-19 case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The International Leadership of Texas charter school has closed its College Station campus for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Students at the school will take classes online during the 14-day closure, campus administrators announced in a letter posted on the school's Facebook page.

School officials said the building would be disinfected during the closure.

The letter said students who may have been exposed to the staff member were being notified.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert