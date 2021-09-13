If you think we're eating too much junk food, you're right

With the snack food industry’s growth looking extremely healthy at a projected $493.8 billion by 2026, this is not so for all of us. And this is no small matter, but one that should be of major concern as we move ahead. It is especially true if you happen to be a kid. And the responsibility for tackling this problem shouldn’t only be on parents. It is a societal problem. It is a global problem.

“This widespread reliance on junk food is an increasing public health concern as the obesity rate has been rising steadily among U.S. youths for the past two decades,” writes NPR’s Xcaret Nunez. While the relationship between childhood obesity and ultra-processed foods is complex, “the authors of a 1999 peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal of the American Medical Association acknowledge that “cohort studies provide consistent evidence suggesting high intake of ultra-processed foods contributes to obesity in children and young adults.”

Even more concerning is the dietary relationship between diet and diabetes. According to a recent Reuters Health report and the findings of a newly released study funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the National Institutes of Health, the number of young people with the most prevalent form of diabetes nearly doubled in the United States from 2001 to 2017.