Icy roads, power outages prompt Eagle to only publish digital edition
Due to continued freezing weather and adverse road conditions, combined with prolonged power outages at The Eagle's offices in Bryan on Monday, The Eagle will only publish a digital edition on Tuesday. There will not be a printed newspaper.

Officials are warning of hazardous road conditions and encouraging people to stay off the roads.

Subscribers may access the online edition at no additional cost by visiting theeagle.com/eedition.

Subscribers can activate their online account at theeagle.com/activate. To subscribe, visit theeagle.com/subscribe.

