 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunt for Easter eggs, one Eagle page at a time
0 comments

Hunt for Easter eggs, one Eagle page at a time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Eagle is offering a community Easter egg hunt by hiding 20 Easter eggs — like the one to the left — within the pages of the newspaper today.

An entry form is available on Page B1 of today’s edition of The Eagle. Participants can send in the form with which page they found each egg on for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Rules allow for one entry per person.

By April 14, send the form back with contact information by mailing it to The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX 77802, or scan/photograph the form and email it to photocontest@theeagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert