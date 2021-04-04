Hunt for Easter eggs, one Eagle page at a time

The Eagle is offering a community Easter egg hunt by hiding 20 Easter eggs — like the one to the left — within the pages of the newspaper today.

An entry form is available on Page B1 of today’s edition of The Eagle. Participants can send in the form with which page they found each egg on for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Rules allow for one entry per person.

By April 14, send the form back with contact information by mailing it to The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX 77802, or scan/photograph the form and email it to photocontest@theeagle.com.