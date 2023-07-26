In the midst of the embers and flames of a Texas wildfire, Megan Worters relied on her training.

“I’ve never been scared; I’ve never had a fear of it,” she said. “The adrenaline is what I experienced. There’s some moments where the smoke gets really thick and you can’t see … but it’s the adrenaline more than anything.”

The training Worters relied on was one she received from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) in College Station.

“They teach you things in every class that benefits fighting in wildfires,” said Worters, who is a full-time career firefighter with Bowie Fire Department. “Personal safety, how to attack the fire and be safe while doing it.”

Worters was one of the nearly 900 firefighters who attended TEEX’s 94th annual Municipal Fire Training School at Brayton Fire Training Field, which runs through Friday.

First responders from around the state and nation were provided with more than 30 training courses to choose from, including wildland firefighting, basic emergency telecommunications, automobile extrication and rope rescue.

Since 1929, TEEX has provided quality instruction to firefighters in all stages of their careers through targeted curriculum and scenario training, said Gordon Lohmeyer, director of TEEX Fire and Emergency Services Division.

“This portion of TEEX, we train over 100,000 first responders each year,” he said. “We’ll typically train all 50 states in the U.S. territories, plus about 70 non-U.S. countries, so a lot of international impact as well. All the core competencies, fire rescue, hazmat, EMS, rescue, leadership.”

Mario Troncoso first attended TEEX Fire Training School in the early 1990s. Now, three decades later, he is back to serve as an adjunct instructor teaching fire service leadership development and strategy in tactics unique to firefighting.

“Taking all the classes and then realizing that commitment that the instructors have given to come here for free, I wanted to give back,” said Troncoso, who serves as the fire chief at Cibolo Fire Department. “That’s why I wanted to be an adjunct instructor and come back and gain the knowledge from the other instructors here and of course spread the knowledge that I’ve gained to other volunteer career firefighters.”

The training he has received from TEEX has been formative throughout his time as a firefighter and fire chief, Troncoso said.

“I can honestly say, it’s been very, very tremendous to my career,” he said. “Gaining the basics as a firefighter, coming into my leadership development, I went through the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program that they have here as well. That helped me in my current position as the fire chief.”

This year, Texas A&M Forest Services (TAMFS) provided $459,988 in grants to over 626 firefighters across 190 departments through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-sharing program funded by the Texas Legislature. Through these grants, TAMFS covers tuition, food and lodging for nearly 50% of the state’s county volunteer firefighters to attend TEEX’s annual training. The funding also provides firefighting vehicles, equipment and clothing to volunteer fire departments.

Worters said without these grants, her department wouldn’t have been able to attend this year’s training.

“Some of the trainings that they have are just wonderful,” she said. Last year, I did the confined space [training], and it was the whole week, you’re just amped up. The training is fantastic. It sets you up really well for any rescue scenarios. The instructors are really wonderful.”

In an effort to conserve, all water used in training is cleaned and reused on sight. Recent studies which found evidence of PFAS in firefighting foam is not a concern for TEEX as the organization does not use fluorinated compounds in its firefighting foam, Lohmeyer said.

“We actually have a closure with the state of Texas to ensure that our systems are clean,” he said. “I don’t want to say we’re exempt from that but, we don’t use fluorinated compounds.”

The annual training included firefighting demonstrations open to the public Wednesday night at Brayton Fire Training Field. The demonstration consisted of explanations for techniques used to fight fires on several large, live-fire training props.