 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hullabaloo Blues Fest to be held this weekend in Bryan

  • 0

The Hullabaloo Blues Fest returns for a second year this weekend in Bryan. Blues artists will play at hotels, bars and restaurants around Bryan through Monday.

The weekend is highlighted by a performance by the Keeshea Pratt Band (8 p.m.) and Oliver Penn (6 p.m.) at Lake Walk on Sunday.

Friday's lineup includes Randy Pavlock at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and Daniel Ballantyne at 6 p.m. at Best Western Premiere.

Saturday's lineup: the Brazos Blues Band at 5 p.m. at Blackwater Draw; Karl Rehn at 7 p.m. at Vino Boheme; Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins and Ace Carlson at 9 p.m. at The 101; Oliver Penn at 9 p.m. at Hershel's.

On Monday, Pavlock will play at 11 a.m. at The Village Cafe.

For more information, visit destinationbryan.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert