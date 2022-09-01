Hullabaloo Blues Fest to be held this weekend in Bryan

The Hullabaloo Blues Fest returns for a second year this weekend in Bryan. Blues artists will play at hotels, bars and restaurants around Bryan through Monday.

The weekend is highlighted by a performance by the Keeshea Pratt Band (8 p.m.) and Oliver Penn (6 p.m.) at Lake Walk on Sunday.

Friday's lineup includes Randy Pavlock at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and Daniel Ballantyne at 6 p.m. at Best Western Premiere.

Saturday's lineup: the Brazos Blues Band at 5 p.m. at Blackwater Draw; Karl Rehn at 7 p.m. at Vino Boheme; Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins and Ace Carlson at 9 p.m. at The 101; Oliver Penn at 9 p.m. at Hershel's.

On Monday, Pavlock will play at 11 a.m. at The Village Cafe.

For more information, visit destinationbryan.com.