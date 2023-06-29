Just days away from the July Fourth holiday, Texans around the state gear up for a weekend of food, fun and fireworks — but festivities can quickly turn dangerous if precautions aren’t followed.

“Fireworks cause a lot of injuries every year, burn injuries,” said Chris Lamb, Bryan Fire Department public information officer. “They're small, explosive, sometimes big explosive devices, and we've seen a lot of traumas to hands and faces.”

With excessive heat and dry weather conditions in Brazos County, fireworks pose an added threat to summer fun, Lamb said.

“Being aware of your environment and how dry it is, what are the wind conditions, things of that nature are very important to think about because of fire safety,” he said. “If a wildfire happens, it affects everybody, not just where you're at.”

Lamb recommends that individuals who plan to use fireworks for the upcoming holiday review the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) Code for Fireworks Display.

Sparklers, a common type of firework used by children, can reach up to 2,000 degrees, Lamb said.

“A lot of times that’s the number one firework that parents like to let kids run around with and play with,” he said. “We see a lot of burn injuries from sparklers.”

In order to increase knowledge about firework safety, TNT Fireworks launched a public safety campaign to help reduce illegal fireworks and promote safe and responsible use.

When creating the safety campaign, James Fuller, national fireworks safety expert for TNT Fireworks, said the company looked at data and heard from community leaders around the country.

“TNT fireworks is the largest distributor of consumer fireworks in the nation,” Fuller said. “Because of that network, we're able to learn what we need to be doing to make sure consumers use our fireworks safely, they stay legal and that when they use them, they're responsible in how they use them.”

Before disposing of fireworks, it’s important to let them cool down and then submerse them in water, Fuller said. After cooling down, fireworks should be disposed in a metal trash can away from any flammable property.

“It’s really important that consumers take a moment after their show, and give their fireworks a bath,” he said. “If you have a bucket of dry water, or you have a hose nearby, and you're not under water restriction, douse that product and let it be cool to the touch before you put that firework in a waste disposal location.”

In addition to general safety recommendations, Fuller said it’s important for firework users to know the law, including where it is illegal to shoot fireworks.

“We certainly don't want [firework users] to unknowingly create a situation where they could get a fine from the local fire marshal or the local police department,” he said. “We want consumers to recognize that it's very important that you know the law local laws and ordinances with regard to when and where you can use fireworks, and that you only use fireworks that are permitted by your local ordinances.”

Just because fireworks are for sale in one locality does not mean they are legal to use in that area, Fuller said.

“I can buy fireworks right down the road outside of my house here in Dallas,” he said. “But I can't drive into downtown Dallas and shoot off a firework in my front yard. It's because the Dallas city ordinance doesn't allow fireworks.”

It’s recommended that fireworks are used in a large, open space, preferably on concrete, Fuller said. If consumers do not have a place in mind where they can safely shoot fireworks, he recommends speaking with fireworks retailers.

“You’re usually going to have to find an unincorporated area,” Fuller said. “You're going to have to find a designated city park where the fireworks are legal because a lot of cities will restrict fireworks within the city, but you can go to designated locations in the city.”

For the third year in a row, Brad Hurt and his father, Robert, bought fireworks from TopDog Fireworks in Navasota. The two are preparing for a Monday celebration with family and friends on Robert’s property 7 miles outside of city limits. Safety is a top priority when enjoying fireworks, they said.

“He’s got a large paved area which helps,” Brad said. “We set it up on a large driveway and then our friends, wives, children stand a very far distance away from us.”

Even if users choose to shoot fireworks illegally, they should still reach out to first responders for help, Lamb said.

“Life safety comes first, not just of themselves, but of others,” he said. “It’s the difference of getting just a little ticket versus people being severely injured or their property being severely damaged. Obviously, the right thing to do is to call is to call 911. It can keep a small problem from becoming a big problem.”