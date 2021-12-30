How to prepare for winter weather with guidance from Bryan Texas Utlities

Residents should reinforce their home’s building envelope. The envelope is comprised of the roof/attic, exterior walls and windows. These materials protect you from the elements.

“Use weather stripping and caulk around windows and doors to seal any gaps where air exchange could occur. This is an easy DIY project, and the supplies can be purchased at a local hardware store,” Brown said. “Keep your fireplace damper closed unless you have a fire burning or the embers are still warm. Leaving it open all of the time is like leaving a window open.”

Vicki Reim, BTU’s division manager of business and customer operations, said following the effects of the winter freeze last February, residents should be prepared in any way they can.

“BTU has adequate generation, and our generation units ran all last year and the power was sent to the grid. So it really depends on what happens statewide and what requirements we are asked to do at that point, so that is where the power goes and how it is supplied,” she said. “The best thing to do is be prepared when there is an outage.”

She said having flashlights and candles on hand are helpful, along with gallons of water, non-perishable foods, baby foods and medicine.