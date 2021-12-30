How to prepare for winter weather with guidance from Bryan Texas Utilities

As winter weather approaches, Bryan and College Station residents should be prepared for any kind of inclement conditions to keep their homes and families safe by taking precautionary steps in advance.
Bryan Texas Utilities has several ways in which citizens can be prepared this winter, according to Meagan Brown, BTU’s public information officer.
“The Brazos Valley typically experiences fairly mild winter temperatures with the averages being in the mid-to-low 60s for highs and low 40s for lows. However, residents can expect to experience 24 days below freezing on average,” she said. “The average first freeze occurs Nov. 29, and the average last freeze is March 5. This winter, La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is influencing Texas, resulting in a predicted warmer-than-average weather pattern.”
Brown said to prepare your home before colder temperatures arrive.
“Have your heater examined by a professional to ensure it is in proper working order,” she said. “If an outage should occur, turn off heaters and appliances, leaving only one light bulb on so you can see when power is restored. Decreasing the amount of power needed on the system helps BTU restore power more quickly and safely. Once power is restored, wait 15 minutes before gradually beginning to turn heaters and appliances back on in gradual steps. This slowly increases the electrical demand on the system and lessens the chance of tripping a fuse or protection device.”
Residents should reinforce their home’s building envelope. The envelope is comprised of the roof/attic, exterior walls and windows. These materials protect you from the elements.
“Use weather stripping and caulk around windows and doors to seal any gaps where air exchange could occur. This is an easy DIY project, and the supplies can be purchased at a local hardware store,” Brown said. “Keep your fireplace damper closed unless you have a fire burning or the embers are still warm. Leaving it open all of the time is like leaving a window open.”
Vicki Reim, BTU’s division manager of business and customer operations, said following the effects of the winter freeze last February, residents should be prepared in any way they can.
“BTU has adequate generation, and our generation units ran all last year and the power was sent to the grid. So it really depends on what happens statewide and what requirements we are asked to do at that point, so that is where the power goes and how it is supplied,” she said. “The best thing to do is be prepared when there is an outage.”
She said having flashlights and candles on hand are helpful, along with gallons of water, non-perishable foods, baby foods and medicine.
“The envelope of the house is really critical, that is what will keep your conditioned air inside a lot longer and make more use and more efficient in the home,” Reim said.
With the drop in temperature, families may be inclined to keep the heater on for longer periods of time. Brown urges residents to set the thermostat to 68°F or lower, and even lower while away or asleep.
“Minimize opening outside doors to reduce heat loss. Never turn the heat up by more than two degrees at a time, especially if you have a heat pump, to avoid triggering auxiliary heat strips,” she said. “These heat strips utilize resistance heating, which uses a great deal of energy and costs you money. Avoid using appliances from 6-9 a.m. This is the time of day when electrical demand is the highest due to residents and businesses getting ready for the day while temperatures are at their coldest.”
Brown said to remember the three P’s — plants, pipes and pets.
“Cover or bring sensitive plants inside, insulate all exterior pipes and hose bibs, and bring small pets inside or provide adequate heat and shelter for larger animals such as horses,” she said.
BTU also has an incentive SmartHOME Program that can help strengthen the building envelope to the home’s ability to avoid heat loss or gain. Visit btutilities.com/energy-efficiency/smarthome-programs/ to learn more about the program.