How the mail could be delivering a message on age bias

For those who see this as a far-fetched idea, she points out that programs such as this are now underway and being done successfully and profitably in other countries, primarily France and Japan. “In France, since 2017, families have been able to pay a small monthly fee to La Poste — about 20 euros or $24 — to have home check-ins for an older relative,” she writes. “Japan launched a similar postal program through a public-private partnership in 2017 to underwrite paid, monthly, half-hour visits (a friendly chat and health check) with members of the aging at-home population.”

“Postal workers are already on virtually every block of America six days a week,” she says, and many are well-known and beloved by the residents they serve. They could be retrained to do home visits of older homebound Americans, something that was suggested by the postal agency’s inspector general a decade ago.

“Tens of millions of older Americans — the “old old” — are not so sick that they need a hospital but are unable to live safely at home without help,” she writes. “Patients with early dementia fending for themselves at great risk. People who need help preparing medicine or meals can be missing both. ... Why not instead redeploy some of the U.S. Postal Service’s vast supply of human resources to deliver a service our aging population — and our country — desperately needs?” she pleads.