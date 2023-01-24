How A&M grad, faculty played roles in December’s fusion breakthrough

When Yu Ding saw news about a nuclear fusion breakthrough last month, he grabbed his phone to show his daughter.

Ding is a professor of industrial and systems engineering at Texas A&M University and associate director of the A&M Institute of Data Science. He was excited because he had played a small role in making the decades-long anticipated breakthrough happen.

“That was surreal,” Ding said.

Ding and Satish T.S. Bukkapatnam are two A&M faculty members, among many other scientists and engineers, who played a part in a fusion ignition breakthrough on Dec. 5, 2022, by California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) National Ignition Facility (NIF).

In the days following the test, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “It's the first time it has ever been done in a laboratory anywhere in the world — simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century.”

Multiple former A&M students who work at the LLNL played roles in the first-time feat, including Kelli Humbird who works at the LLNL as a design physicist.

“I think for the field of fusion energy, fusion science, this was a key demonstration that it is possible to get more energy out than you put in through laser-driven fusion, which has been the huge question for decades and especially since the [NIF] started doing experiments,” Humbird said.

Humbird, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nuclear engineering from A&M, moved to the lab in 2017 and did most of her Ph.D. work there before she completed her degree in 2019 and became a staff scientist.

The team Humbird has worked on for this experiment focused its efforts on finding ways to improve computer models that would be more reflective of what is seen in reality. For the Dec. 5 experiment, her team predicted for the first time ever a greater than 50% chance of the design achieving ignition. Humbird said it was an exciting, yet bold claim, since it hadn’t happened before.

At around 1 a.m. Dec. 5, scientists used 192 lasers to perform the first positive net energy fusion experiment in history. Humbird said within minutes they received initial experiment numbers that looked encouraging, but were still preliminary and subject to change.

“It was really exciting because we knew it was going to be a big result compared to any other shot we had done immediately, but we didn’t know how big,” Humbird said. “So, it was really exciting and I was pretty anxious and impatient to hear that final number.”

On Dec. 13, the DOE announced the official results of the experiment and that it surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output. Humbird arrived to an auditorium at LLNL at 6:30 that morning to watch the press conference, two hours before she usually arrives for work. When the results were announced, Humbird said the whole auditorium burst into applause.

“It was a really cool feeling and you just know there were people in that auditorium that have spent their entire careers waiting for this moment,” Humbird said.

Back at A&M’s main campus in College Station, Bukkapatnam and Ding have collaborated with the LLNL to create the fuel capsule used in the experiment’s ignition. They have worked alongside A&M graduate students to study the process of polishing the delicate capsules. Ding explained how the capsules are 2 millimeters in diameter and are polished to 10-20 nanometers.

“Our contribution has been to study how the surface gets polished and what are some ways to avoid pitfalls during the process so that you don’t get cracks or any other kinds of defects on the surface,” Bukkapatnam said.

Lab work was done at A&M’s Energy Technology Building, and Bukkapatnam said over the last two years they met every other week with team members at LLNL.

“We were working mostly from here to look for ways to make the machine that much more intelligent in detecting the quality issues as well as finding out when would be the appropriate time to stop the polishing process,” Bukkapatnam said.

Bukkapatnam said it was rewarding to see their work be a part of the project and noted he said he hopes more Aggies find themselves working at the LLNL. Ding added he and Bukkapatnum have a common goal to make their technology more robust, reliable and efficient. The dream of those who work on fusion is to produce a clean energy source that'll power the energy grid at a cheaper cost.

“We want to take this technology further and I think it will have a lot of ramifications, both in terms of understanding how these shells get polished as well as trying to impact this monumental effort in some ways,” Bukkapatnam said.

At the LLNL, Humbird said the next step for her program is to start probing the physics of the successful experiment.

“Can we do it again? Can we push the energy up even higher? And what physics regimes can we start learning about?” Humbird said. “We’re creating conditions that can only be found at the center of giant stars, so there’s a lot that we can learn by studying these implosions that you can’t learn in any other laboratory.”

While there is still lots of work to be done, Humbird said last month’s successful experiment is an illustration of things that can be achieved by playing the long game.

“The good things take time and it’s a cool field to be learning in,” Humbird said. “As a nuclear engineer at A&M, it was always the joke that fusion energy is going to be 20 years away and it’s not something that we were taught to think much about or to consider a career in, so I hope this changes that.

“I hope other nuclear engineering students that don’t want to go work at a fusion power plant see this result and see that there’s this whole other field of physics that I can go do research in that’s really exciting, and hopefully we can recruit more people to come join us in the future.”

