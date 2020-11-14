Houston's Steve Wright to lead College Station Parks and Recreation

“As my wife and I are transitioning to the next stage of our life, we’re looking for the opportunity to really connect to a community,” he said.

Wright is trading a department with a $78 million budget and 800 employees for one with a $10.4 million budget. In Houston, he oversaw 380 parks, compared to College Station’s 54 developed and nine undeveloped parks. In Houston, Wright is in charge of 61 community centers, 38 swimming pools and several other courts, courses, fields and programs.

In College Station, he will be responsible for operating places including an amphitheater, two senior centers, a recreation center, two pools, a public library and two cemeteries.

The knowledge and experience that Wright is bringing to the local community is impressive, Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said in the release, where he also thanked Kelbly for her service as interim director.

“We feel strongly that he’ll be a great addition to our College Station team and we look forward to Jodi and him becoming a part of this great community,” Capps said.