Houston Rodeo rescheduled for May

The 2020 election, Covid-19, and Black Lives Matter became central themes of this year. Here are the top trending videos in a look back at what shaped YouTube in 2020.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been moved to May 4-23, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The annual event that includes rodeo competitions, concerts, a carnival and other attractions was originally scheduled for March 2-21.

The junior livestock and horse show competitions will be held in March.

Pre-rodeo events, including the rodeo parade, trail rides and barbecue contest, will be to coincide with the May dates, organizers said. Details will be announced when they are available.

"We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition," said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO, in a statement announcing the new dates.

"There are no guarantees in the current environment," the statement said, "but moving the dates of the 2021 Rodeo out by two months provides a better opportunity to host the events."

More details are expected in early March.