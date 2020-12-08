 Skip to main content
Houston Rodeo rescheduled for May
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been moved to May 4-23, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The annual event that includes rodeo competitions, concerts, a carnival and other attractions was originally scheduled for March 2-21.

The junior livestock and horse show competitions will be held in March.

Pre-rodeo events, including the rodeo parade, trail rides and barbecue contest, will be to coincide with the May dates, organizers said. Details will be announced when they are available.

"We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition," said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO, in a statement announcing the new dates.

"There are no guarantees in the current environment," the statement said, "but moving the dates of the 2021 Rodeo out by two months provides a better opportunity to host the events."

More details are expected in early March.

The cancellation of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo prompted an impromptu livestock show in Brazos County to give competitors who had been preparing for the event a chance to show their animals.

