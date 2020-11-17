Houston man killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash

A Houston man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Grimes County.

A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to the crash on F.M. 149 near Richards around 3:43 p.m.

Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Dennis Nunez Amaya, 28, of Houston, was traveling east when it left the road, hitting a sign and a fence before coming to a stop.

Amaya was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota, where he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

Amaya was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, the DPS report states.