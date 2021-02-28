Houston man jailed in connection to College Station shooting that left two men dead

Around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 19, Navasota police contacted College Station police and said a man — later identified as Frisco — with multiple gunshot wounds and in possession of a firearm had been found in the parking area adjacent to the hospital in Navasota. College Station police said the gun in Frisco’s possession was determined to be of a caliber consistent with casings found in Stanley’s bedroom.

Police said the investigation at Stanley’s home showed at least two people were shooting in opposing directions and that 18 spent round casings of various brands were found in and around the bedroom area. The number of spent round casings in the room were inconsistent with the amount of rounds that could be fired from both Stanley’s gun and from Frisco’s gun, police said. A report notes this indicated a third weapon had to have been fired at the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities interviewed a witness who said that early on Feb. 20, Rodriguez said he and Frisco were in the process of robbing Stanley at gunpoint when Stanley produced a handgun and a gunfight ensued. Rodriguez told the witness that Frisco and Stanley were both shot, and that he had dropped Frisco off at the hospital in Navasota, a report notes. At the time of the conversation, Rodriguez did not realize Frisco had died, police said.