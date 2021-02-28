Houston man jailed in connection to College Station shooting that left two men dead

A Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday evening after police say he fired a weapon as part of a robbery that left two men dead at a College Station apartment complex Feb. 19.
Samuel Rodriguez II, 24, is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. According to College Station police, Rodriguez was involved in a robbery and exchange of gunfire that left Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23, of College Station and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25, of Houston dead. Rodriguez was arrested Friday.
Police said authorities were called to the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 19. When police arrived, Stanley was found dead inside the bedroom of an apartment and there were numerous spent casings found in the bedroom area and areas immediately adjacent. A report notes there was a trail of blood inside the kitchen that led out the door, away from the residence and into a nearby street before ending near the curb of a parking space.
A witness later told authorities he was getting in his car at the apartment complex on Feb. 19 and saw a man holding his side running away from the buildings before falling. The witness said a second man then quickly ran up, helped the first man into a vehicle and sped away.
Around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 19, Navasota police contacted College Station police and said a man — later identified as Frisco — with multiple gunshot wounds and in possession of a firearm had been found in the parking area adjacent to the hospital in Navasota. College Station police said the gun in Frisco’s possession was determined to be of a caliber consistent with casings found in Stanley’s bedroom.
Police said the investigation at Stanley’s home showed at least two people were shooting in opposing directions and that 18 spent round casings of various brands were found in and around the bedroom area. The number of spent round casings in the room were inconsistent with the amount of rounds that could be fired from both Stanley’s gun and from Frisco’s gun, police said. A report notes this indicated a third weapon had to have been fired at the scene.
On Tuesday, authorities interviewed a witness who said that early on Feb. 20, Rodriguez said he and Frisco were in the process of robbing Stanley at gunpoint when Stanley produced a handgun and a gunfight ensued. Rodriguez told the witness that Frisco and Stanley were both shot, and that he had dropped Frisco off at the hospital in Navasota, a report notes. At the time of the conversation, Rodriguez did not realize Frisco had died, police said.
According to several witnesses, Stanley sold marijuana, and a large amount of cash as well as small bags of marijuana prepackaged for sale were found in his room, police said.