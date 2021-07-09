Houston father asks for help after son killed in road rage shooting

When the driver unsuccessfully tried to merge into the same lane as Castro’s truck, he opened his door and yelled at Castro, Brown said.

Castro said the Buick got “so close to me he was like almost chipping the paint on my truck.”

He pointed his hands in a downward direction to signal to the driver that he had already let in several other vehicles into his lane and was just trying to keep traffic moving, Castro said.

“So that hand gesture got my son executed and that’s not fair,” he said.

Brown said the driver of the Buick was a black or Hispanic male in his 20s to early 30s. Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The vehicle had a temporary paper license plate on the back and no plate on the front. The vehicle’s tires had distinctive rims with seven holes and the headlights had an unusual yellowish color, police said.

“That’s why we’re putting out this information to see if anyone has seen anything. Anything would help at this point,” Brown said.

A $10,000 reward is also being offered in the case. Police say it’s possible the driver does not live in the Houston area.