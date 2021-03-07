Housing limits remain hot topic in College Station

Woodward added that data collected by CSAN shows that students would not be negatively impacted by the ROO, since areas with many students likely would not have enough support to have an overlay approved, but other places with mostly families looking to preserve their neighborhood are the subdivisions that could successfully petition for an overlay.

By CSAN’s estimates, about 105 places near A&M’s campus where students tend to live might be able to obtain an overlay if a 50% plus one policy was adopted, while about 90 would have a chance to do so if 58% was required.

Donald Deere and his wife have lived in College Station since the 1990s and have been renting out homes since 2009. They currently own 13 single-family homes that they rent out mostly to college students. Deere said the money he collects makes up a major part of he and his wife’s financial support for retirement.

Deere said that 10 of the homes are in areas of town that he believes are at risk of having a restricted occupancy overlay placed on the subdivision if there is a 50% plus 1 standard in the ordinance.

While Deere said he can understand the concerns of some homeowners, he said that he hopes there is a middle ground that can be reached that “makes things better for them and not really make things much worse for us.”