Hotel McCoy will open this summer at 30702 Texas 6 South in College Station.

This is the third Hotel McCoy location nationwide. The chain launched in 2018 and has locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Pullman, Washington.

The 52-room art hotel concept will have a saltwater pool, drive-in movie screen, all-local art gallery, full-sized pickleball court, outdoor circuit gym, mushroom art installation, adult-sized playground, life-sized chess board, tree swings and a full bar with tapas plates.

Hotel McCoy officials said there are plans to host concerts, outdoor movie screenings, pickleball tournaments, synchronized swimming shows, bingo nights, comedy shows, artist workshops and paint-and-sips.