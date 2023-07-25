As heat waves sweep across Bryan-College Station, the number of days the area has seen 100-degree weather back-to-back has reached 17 days, with a total of 23 days of century-plus temperatures so far this year, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

“We had more days last year with 100-degree temperatures,” he told The Eagle on Tuesday. “It is about 100 degrees in the afternoon, but it is also about the morning temperatures. We have had now 17 mornings where we have tied or broken morning warnings; so the warmest low temperature on record, we have done that 17 times since mid-June.”

With the high temperature points in the day between 3-5 p.m., Winkley said by this time last year, B-CS had 36 days of 100-plus heat.

“Last year was the hottest July we have ever experienced. This month will end as the second-hottest July we have ever experienced, so back-to-back years with the hottest Julys ever on record,” he said. “The thing about this is the compounding heat, so this 17-day streak isn’t the longest streak we have ever seen. But it is also not typical to get this many 100-degree days in a row.

“As of last Friday, it was the first time in 12 days that we dropped below 80 degrees, so we had the second-longest streak of 80-degree mornings that we had ever experienced. And that only missed the number one spot by one day, so it is the collective heat that is ongoing both in the mornings and in the afternoons that has driven us to this point.”

Tuesday night’s temperature was projected to drop to 79 degrees. Winkley said the highest temperature B-CS has seen so far this year is 104 degrees.

“August is usually the hottest month of the year for us and the outlook is for a hotter-than-average month,” he said. “But we are hopeful that we can start to see some rainfall and maybe have an average month of rain, so fingers crossed on that one.”

Heat is the top weather-related killer in the world, as there have been more than 600 deaths from heat-related illnesses every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stuart Marrs, captain and paramedic with the College Station Fire Department, told The Eagle their EMS records for heat exhaustion, heatstroke- or sunstroke-related incidents showed two instances in May, eight in June and four in July thus far in College Station.

“I want to encourage the community to be very intentional about working out of the heat. It’s best to work during the early part of the day, wear light clothing, and stay in the shade as much as possible. Take breaks and hydrate throughout the day,” Marrs said via email. “Keep hydrating after the work is done. Find indoor activities or take breaks in a car with the AC running. Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion so you can recognize it in yourself and others.”

According to the Bryan Fire Department, there have been 15 counts since the beginning of the year for heat exhaustion or heatstroke-related incidents in Bryan.

There were 13 deaths reported in Texas due to heat-related incident, according to a June 28 Associated Press article. The CDC reported that emergency room visits in Texas between June 18-24 increased compared to the same time last year. Heatstroke is defined as the most serious heat-related illness, and occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down, according to the CDC.

“Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided,” the CDC stated on its website. “Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, those with high-blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment.”

Warning signs of heatstroke may include: an extremely high body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot and dry skin with no sweating; rapid, strong pulse; throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness, according to the CDC.

If the following signs are shown, the person may be suffering a heatstroke and according to the CDC someone should: move the victim to a shady area; cool the victim rapidly, using whatever methods possible; immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place the person in a cool shower; spray the victim with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan the person.

“Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 101 degrees to 102 degrees,” the CDC states on its website. “If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions. Do not give the victim alcohol to drink. Get medical assistance as soon as possible.”