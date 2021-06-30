 Skip to main content
Hospital seeks volunteers for pet therapy program
Hospital seeks volunteers for pet therapy program

Hospital seeks volunteers for pet therapy program

Tempe, a pet therapy dog with Aggieland Pets With a Purpose, is certified to visit patients at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station.

 CHRISTINA EMMETT, THE EAGLE

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station is looking for volunteers to help with a program that provides hospital patients with visits from dogs.

The hospital has partnered with Aggieland Pets with a Purpose to bring therapy pets for afternoon visits with patients. Hospital officials said nurses will select patients for the visits based on their medical conditions and preferences.

The volunteers are needed to help coordinate the visits and assist the patients while the dogs and handlers are in the rooms. Training will be provided.

Kit Darling, president of Aggieland Pets With a Purpose, has been active with support dogs since 2002. Her 7-year-old dog, Tempe, is the only dog in the nonprofit organization’s program currently certified as therapy dog, but eight others are going through the training.

Darling said dogs have to go to an obedience class and pass a series of tests before they can see patients. The tests include making sure the dogs won’t startle, get excited easily or jump on patients.

The handlers also go through a training course, she said.

Kendall Parker, the hospital’s guest services director, said the hospital is looking for adults who can volunteer at least four hours a week for six months.

“It will be the same day and same time each week, and after six months if they would like to stay longer, they are more than welcome to do so,” Parker said.

In addition to volunteers for the pet therapy program, the hospital has adult volunteer opportunities in the gift shop and the oncology boutique, Parker said.

To sign up to volunteer, visit BSWHealth.com/volunteer.

