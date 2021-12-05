Hospice Brazos Valley names successor to retiring CEO

Lisa McNair has been named the new president and CEO of Hospice Brazos Valley. McNair, the organization’s current vice president and CFO, will take over for Craig Borchardt, who is retiring, on Jan. 1.

A reception honoring Borchardt, who has served in the role since 2006, was held Thursday.

McNair has nearly 30 years of experience in the health care industry, Borchardt said in a release announcing the promotion. “We are truly fortunate to have her lead Hospice Brazos Valley.”

McNair graduated from Texas A&M in 1986 and previously served as an adjunct professor at A&M’s Health Science Center School of Public Health.

“Hospice Brazos Valley provides outstanding care and I look forward to leading our mission to help navigate the end-of-life journey,” McNair said in the announcement.

Borchardt has been involved in the hospice and palliative care movement in the Bryan-College Station area for more than 20 years.

Under Borchardt, Hospice Brazos Valley expanded services and saw an increase in the number of patients served.