Homeowners in Robertson, Leon counties may apply for FEMA aid

Homeowners and renters in Robertson and Leon counties whose properties were damaged by snow and ice earlier this month may now apply for disaster assistance with FEMA, state and federal officials announced Friday. Earlier in the week, several Brazos Valley counties — including Brazos, Grimes and Madison counties — were among the 108 Texas counties approved for individual assistance.

On Friday, 18 counties were added to the list. According to a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Additionally, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $229 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of March. Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June. This additional 15% increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.