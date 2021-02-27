 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homeowners in Robertson, Leon counties may apply for FEMA aid
0 comments

Homeowners in Robertson, Leon counties may apply for FEMA aid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners and renters in Robertson and Leon counties whose properties were damaged by snow and ice earlier this month may now apply for disaster assistance with FEMA, state and federal officials announced Friday. Earlier in the week, several Brazos Valley counties — including Brazos, Grimes and Madison counties — were among the 108 Texas counties approved for individual assistance. 

On Friday, 18 counties were added to the list. According to a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. 

Additionally, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $229 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of March. Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June. This additional 15% increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert