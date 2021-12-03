Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park

Magic returned to Bryan’s Sue Haswell Park as thousands gathered in the park Thursday evening for the annual Holiday Magic event that featured a snow hill, train rides and photos with Santa Claus.

“This is a great way to kick off the Christmas season, to get ready for the Christmas lights,” Tay Smith said as her children played on the playground equipment after her son rode down the snow hill multiple times. “… It’s a really nice free event for the kids to get to experience and bring the community together.”

She called the snow hill the “main attraction,” and one she had not seen previously.

“It’s really good for kids to be able to come out and get to experience what it is to be on an ice slide,” Smith said.

While the snow hill might seem like magic when the thermometer reads 30-plus degrees above the freezing mark, it was thanks to help from a Colorado company that turned ice into snow, according to Gwynne Shillings, special events planner for the Bryan Parks and Recreation department.

Throughout the night, people won door prizes and heard holiday performances from the Stephen F. Austin Middle School choir. Then, at the end of the night, two children received a new bicycle.