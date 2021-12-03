Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park

Magic returned to Bryan’s Sue Haswell Park as thousands gathered in the park Thursday evening for the annual Holiday Magic event that featured a snow hill, train rides and photos with Santa Claus.
“This is a great way to kick off the Christmas season, to get ready for the Christmas lights,” Tay Smith said as her children played on the playground equipment after her son rode down the snow hill multiple times. “… It’s a really nice free event for the kids to get to experience and bring the community together.”
She called the snow hill the “main attraction,” and one she had not seen previously.
“It’s really good for kids to be able to come out and get to experience what it is to be on an ice slide,” Smith said.
While the snow hill might seem like magic when the thermometer reads 30-plus degrees above the freezing mark, it was thanks to help from a Colorado company that turned ice into snow, according to Gwynne Shillings, special events planner for the Bryan Parks and Recreation department.
Throughout the night, people won door prizes and heard holiday performances from the Stephen F. Austin Middle School choir. Then, at the end of the night, two children received a new bicycle.
In addition to the giveaways and activities, the Bryan Noon Lions Club had a booth set up for free eye exams, and Walmart set up a space for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine from representatives of the store’s pharmacy. While the vaccine site was the only new thing added to this year’s event, Shillings said, “We’re bringing back all the good favorites everybody enjoys.”
Shillings said sponsors help make sure everything at the event is free for families, including hot chocolate and cookies, train rides, the snow hill, inflatable games and photos with Santa.
“Some of these families that do come to it, this is really their big Christmas,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. Just seeing all those kids so happy and having a good time, it’s a lot of fun. It’s very rewarding. And from the city’s perspective, to be able to offer that out to our community each year is special for us because at Parks and Recreation, that’s what we do. We do affordable, if not free, things for families to do, and our focus is family, making those memories.”
For Cory Acy, those memories included his children’s first time meeting Santa.
“To get my kids out to have fun like this is really awesome, to meet Santa,” he said. “My son’s never met Santa, and my daughter also. I love it.”
However, meeting Santa was their second stop after his son, Cory Acy Jr., 8, rode the snow hill, which he said was “a lot of fun.”
“He came down with the biggest smile,” the elder Acy said.
On the other side of the park, 7-year-old Natalie Roberts made sure to write her letter to Santa and stick it in the North Pole Express Mail mailbox.
“I love Santa,” she said. “And I love his elves. And I love the presents that they give me.”
She also took her turn on the snow hill, and her mom, Carla Roberts, said it felt good to be back at the event like normal after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kayla Pineda, 9, and Jaydon Onstott, 7, were jumping for joy in line to get photos with Santa as they watched one of the most recognizable holiday figures arrive at the park on a Bryan Fire Department ladder truck with a bag in tow.
Onstott said she was “very excited” to see Santa.
“After the years that we’ve had with COVID, it’s good to come out here with the kids and do this,” her mom, Destiny Onstott, said.
The lights at the park are on a timer, so people can enjoy them throughout the season, Shillings said.
“[Sue Haswell Park is] one of our prettiest and oldest parks that we have, and to see it lit up, man, it’s gorgeous,” she said.