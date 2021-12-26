Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

With Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

City of College Station

Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Monday and Jan. 3.

The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed through Jan. 1.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Monday and again from Jan. 1-3.

Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.

Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.

City of Bryan

The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.