Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area
Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

With Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

City of College Station

Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Monday and Jan. 3.

The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed through Jan. 1.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Monday and again from Jan. 1-3.

Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.

Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.

City of Bryan

The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Public Works call center will be closed through Monday, as well as Jan. 3. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed through Monday and Jan. 3. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and the BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.

The Bryan Animal Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday.

Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will be collected on a normal schedule.

Brazos County

Brazos County offices, including the Brazos County Health District and Brazos County Tax Office, will be closed Monday.

Bush Library

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and museum is closed New Year’s Day. The museum will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.

Schools

Bryan and College Station school district students will return Jan. 5.

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M faculty and staff offices will be closed through Jan. 2. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.

Blinn College

Faculty and staff offices are closed through Jan. 4. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.

