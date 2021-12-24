Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.

The Public Works call center will be closed through Monday, as well as Jan. 3. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed through Monday and Jan. 3. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and the BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.

The Bryan Animal Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Monday and closed Saturday and Sunday.

Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will be collected on a normal schedule Friday and Monday, as well as Jan. 3.

Brazos County

Brazos County offices, including the Brazos County Health District and Brazos County Tax Office, will be closed Friday and Monday.

Bush Library