Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

With Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.
The Eagle
The Eagle offices will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. On Saturday, The Eagle will publish only an electronic edition. No printed edition will be distributed. Readers can get free, unlimited access to The Eagle’s website, theeagle.com, this week.
City of College Station
Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Friday, Monday and Jan. 3.
The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed through Jan. 1.
The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Monday and again from Jan. 1-3.
Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.
Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.
City of Bryan
The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed Friday through Monday and Jan. 1-3.
The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.
The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday and Jan. 1-3.
The Public Works call center will be closed through Monday, as well as Jan. 3. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed through Monday and Jan. 3. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and the BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.
The Bryan Animal Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday and closed Saturday and Sunday.
The City Course at the Phillips Event Center will be closed today and Jan. 1.
Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will be collected on a normal schedule Thursday, Friday and Monday, as well as Jan. 3.
Brazos County
Brazos County offices, including the Brazos County Health District and Brazos County Tax Office, will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Schools
Bryan and College Station school district students will return Jan. 5.
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M faculty and staff offices will be closed from noon Thursday through Jan. 2. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.
Blinn College
Faculty and staff offices are closed through Jan. 4. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.