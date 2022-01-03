Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

Due to the New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed on Monday.

City of College Station

Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Monday.

The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed Monday.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed Monday.

Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.

Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.

City of Bryan

The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed Monday.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed Monday.

The Municipal Court will be closed Monday.

The Public Works call center will be closed Monday. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.