Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament seeks teams
0 comments

Hospice Brazos Valley is seeking teams for its Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament, set for Aug. 28 in Snook.

Teams of eight to 10 players can register until Aug. 6. The deadline for sponsorship registration is July 16. Registration forms can be found online at www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/hogsplash, by emailing hogsplash@hospicebrazosvalley.org or calling Dianne or Lynn at 821-2266.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Hospice Brazos Valley’s patients and families.

“All skill levels are welcome to come out and play volleyball at Hog Splash. However, if getting muddy isn’t your thing, there are many great ways to participate in Hog Splash and support Hospice Brazos Valley through sponsorship, volunteering, donating or just spectating. Bring your lawn chair, kick back with a cold beverage and watch everyone go hog wild! Guests and spectators are free to attend,” said Dianne Lero, fund development supervisor for Hospice Brazos Valley, in a release.

