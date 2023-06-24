Liana Vincent hasn't lived in the Southside neighborhood long, moving to her Pershing Avenue home in 2020. She immediately fell in love with the area.

"I love the people and community in Southside — the people are caring and kind and so diverse in age and experience," said Vincent, who serves as president of the Southside Historic Neighborhood Association. "The beauty of the trees, flowers, yards and birds in Brison Park give a sense of peace. The architectural styles are varied and layered with stories and each one individual. It really gives a person who loves art or history a lot to think about and look at.

“Since it has been around for 100 years … my neighbors started sharing those stories and I got really interested in the idea of preserving all of this and sharing it with more people. We have chosen to stay connected to all of these wonderful people and have stayed connected to building a sense of place in Southside and educating others about its rich history. It is an intersection of professors, students, long-time residents, new residents and the history of the place.”

The College Station neighborhood was celebrated on Thursday for turning 100 years old.

Neighborhood residents filled the council chambers as Mayor John Nichols read a proclamation during the city council meeting in honor of the anniversary.

Nichols declared June 2023 as the 100th anniversary of Southside Historic Neighborhood in commemoration of the “spirit of the community that has kept the history of College Station alive for the past 100 years and will continue to do so for years to come.”

“The citizens of the Historic Southside Neighborhood, local organizations and outside entities have endeavored to preserve and protect homes and parks in the Historic Southside Neighborhood which are deemed to have historical significance. … Organizations such as the Historic Preservation Committee of College Station, Southside Neighborhood Advocacy Group, College Station Association of Neighborhoods and the Historic Southside Neighborhood have endeavored to preserve and protect historic areas and neighborhoods of College Station,” Nichols said.

“Much consideration and effort has gone into the education of our students and our community about the history of Southside Historic Neighborhood. … Great effort has gone into making the history of Southside available for the world to see on the internet. … Cooperation between the citizens, local government and local organizations of College Station along with concerned outside entities have resulted in a surge in the interest of the history of Southside and the undeniable dedication of its people that is demanded to address all issues related to keeping the history of Southside alive and fresh on the minds of everyone.”

Fred Dupriest lives on Fairview Avenue in Southside. He and his wife moved into their home in 2012 and in two years their home will turn 100 years old. As they worked on renovations to their house, Dupriest said he realized they had officially found their forever home.

“When we retired in 2012, we decided there wasn’t anywhere else we wanted to be,” he recalled. “We have traveled all over and there are lots of places out there, but this just really felt like home to us. We renovated our little house and added a porch to it and a garage and moved in. … We have lived in lots of suburbs and never felt at home, we just never did and it’s important. Almost immediately we met people here and people walked the roads, the park and the people are just very connected to each other in Southside and they take care of each other, and are interested in each other.”

Dupriest said the Southside Neighborhood is a community with emotionally connected residents who love it there but also have a strong sense of ownership and responsibility for preservation of what it is, and the role it plays in College Station.

“That has evolved a lot over the last 10 years, and the people who live in Southside now are very connected,” Dupriest said. “And the fact that we have served the city; we serve all of our visitors on game day. And we are the face, we are that warm, engaging, historic face, that feel that everybody likes to have in a city somewhere. And we are that for A&M, and for all of our visitors and we just take a lot of sense of pride in fulfilling that responsibility truthfully, and that is what we are trying to do with the 100-year anniversary and so many activities is to serve that role really and not just for ourselves but for the whole city.”

Vincent has been organizing numerous events for the celebration of the 100-year-old neighborhood and invites anyone interested to join the festivities.

For more information, visit Southside Historic Neighborhood on Facebook and Instagram.